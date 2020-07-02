3211 Belle Isle Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage internet access oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

LARGE YARD. NEW FLOORING/PAINT. PET FRIENDLY ON THE CUTEST STREET. ACT NOW!!!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- New flooring

- Appliances: Refrigerator, Single Oven

- Full size washer

- Full size dryer

- Enclosed Backyard

- Drought Tolerant Landscaping

- Living Room

- Dining Room

- Private Driveway 1 Car

- Off street tandem



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Private Driveway 1 Car, Off street tandem

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1947

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: Next to the front door, mail slot directly into house

FLOOD ZONE: No



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets Allowed with additional pet rent of $38 per pet

-Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, SDGE, cable, internet, $18 per month Resident Package

- Owner is responsible for Gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.



WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!



Beyond Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)



California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5662609)