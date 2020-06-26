Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3205 Via Marin
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM
1 of 14
3205 Via Marin
3205 via Marin
·
No Longer Available
Location
3205 via Marin, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location. Quiet neighborhood, close to park, restaurants, shopping. Two-story townhouse with attached garage, washer/dryer hook-up, appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 Via Marin have any available units?
3205 Via Marin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3205 Via Marin have?
Some of 3205 Via Marin's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3205 Via Marin currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Via Marin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3205 Via Marin pet-friendly?
No, 3205 Via Marin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3205 Via Marin offer parking?
Yes, 3205 Via Marin offers parking.
Does 3205 Via Marin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3205 Via Marin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3205 Via Marin have a pool?
No, 3205 Via Marin does not have a pool.
Does 3205 Via Marin have accessible units?
No, 3205 Via Marin does not have accessible units.
Does 3205 Via Marin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3205 Via Marin has units with dishwashers.
