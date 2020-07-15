Rent Calculator
Last updated December 23 2019 at 7:48 AM
1 of 1
3201 K Street
3201 K Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3201 K Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath - Close to major FWY and shopping centers. Large corner unit with detached garage (ample parking).
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5177326)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3201 K Street have any available units?
3201 K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3201 K Street currently offering any rent specials?
3201 K Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 K Street pet-friendly?
No, 3201 K Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3201 K Street offer parking?
Yes, 3201 K Street offers parking.
Does 3201 K Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 K Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 K Street have a pool?
No, 3201 K Street does not have a pool.
Does 3201 K Street have accessible units?
No, 3201 K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 K Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 K Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3201 K Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3201 K Street does not have units with air conditioning.
