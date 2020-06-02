3181 Imperial Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly basketball court extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Craftsman Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in San Diego - Beautiful 1044 square foot home available December 21, 2018. This charming home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With hardwood floors, unique original windows and a beautiful front yard this home is a must see. Huge backyard with additional storage, basketball hoop, entry mud room, and optional 4th bedroom. This home has beautiful charm and won't last!



Please contact Jennifer to schedule a private tour.

619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com

1 year lease

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit

Sorry no section 8

Rent $2195/month

Must have good credit, no evictions or collections



(RLNE4575722)