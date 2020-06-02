All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3181 Imperial Avenue

3181 Imperial Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3181 Imperial Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
Logan Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
basketball court
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Craftsman Style 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in San Diego - Beautiful 1044 square foot home available December 21, 2018. This charming home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With hardwood floors, unique original windows and a beautiful front yard this home is a must see. Huge backyard with additional storage, basketball hoop, entry mud room, and optional 4th bedroom. This home has beautiful charm and won't last!

Please contact Jennifer to schedule a private tour.
619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com
1 year lease
Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit
Sorry no section 8
Rent $2195/month
Must have good credit, no evictions or collections

(RLNE4575722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3181 Imperial Avenue have any available units?
3181 Imperial Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3181 Imperial Avenue have?
Some of 3181 Imperial Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3181 Imperial Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3181 Imperial Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3181 Imperial Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3181 Imperial Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3181 Imperial Avenue offer parking?
No, 3181 Imperial Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3181 Imperial Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3181 Imperial Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3181 Imperial Avenue have a pool?
No, 3181 Imperial Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3181 Imperial Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3181 Imperial Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3181 Imperial Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3181 Imperial Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
