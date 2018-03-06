All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
316 Willie James Jones Ave
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

316 Willie James Jones Ave

316 Willie James Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 Willie James Jones Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
Lincoln Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Lincoln Park Unique 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This unique apartment, has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and has it all. It's own large outdoor patio for BBQs, sunbathing or relaxing. NEW kitchen cabinets, has a refrigerator and stove, and NEW vinyl wood floors, nice bedrooms; walk-in closets. Kitchen has a nice counter/bar pass through to sit at. Ceiling fans in all rooms! Extra storage outside front door; Security lights; On-site laundry only few feet away!
Has a assigned parking space. Well maintained and quiet. Water and Trash paid. Pet's negotiable. Easy access to express way. NO SMOKING POR FAVOR! Thank you for your interest in our rental property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5599123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Willie James Jones Ave have any available units?
316 Willie James Jones Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 Willie James Jones Ave have?
Some of 316 Willie James Jones Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Willie James Jones Ave currently offering any rent specials?
316 Willie James Jones Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Willie James Jones Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Willie James Jones Ave is pet friendly.
Does 316 Willie James Jones Ave offer parking?
Yes, 316 Willie James Jones Ave offers parking.
Does 316 Willie James Jones Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Willie James Jones Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Willie James Jones Ave have a pool?
No, 316 Willie James Jones Ave does not have a pool.
Does 316 Willie James Jones Ave have accessible units?
No, 316 Willie James Jones Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Willie James Jones Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Willie James Jones Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

