316 Willie James Jones Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Lincoln Park Unique 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - This unique apartment, has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and has it all. It's own large outdoor patio for BBQs, sunbathing or relaxing. NEW kitchen cabinets, has a refrigerator and stove, and NEW vinyl wood floors, nice bedrooms; walk-in closets. Kitchen has a nice counter/bar pass through to sit at. Ceiling fans in all rooms! Extra storage outside front door; Security lights; On-site laundry only few feet away!

Has a assigned parking space. Well maintained and quiet. Water and Trash paid. Pet's negotiable. Easy access to express way. NO SMOKING POR FAVOR! Thank you for your interest in our rental property.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5599123)