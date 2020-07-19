All apartments in San Diego
3156 Caminito Quixote
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

3156 Caminito Quixote

3156 Caminito Quixote · No Longer Available
Location

3156 Caminito Quixote, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3156 Caminito Quixote have any available units?
3156 Caminito Quixote doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3156 Caminito Quixote have?
Some of 3156 Caminito Quixote's amenities include parking, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3156 Caminito Quixote currently offering any rent specials?
3156 Caminito Quixote is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3156 Caminito Quixote pet-friendly?
No, 3156 Caminito Quixote is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3156 Caminito Quixote offer parking?
Yes, 3156 Caminito Quixote offers parking.
Does 3156 Caminito Quixote have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3156 Caminito Quixote does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3156 Caminito Quixote have a pool?
Yes, 3156 Caminito Quixote has a pool.
Does 3156 Caminito Quixote have accessible units?
No, 3156 Caminito Quixote does not have accessible units.
Does 3156 Caminito Quixote have units with dishwashers?
No, 3156 Caminito Quixote does not have units with dishwashers.
