Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

315 Mesa Way

315 Mesa Way · No Longer Available
Location

315 Mesa Way, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Mesa Way have any available units?
315 Mesa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 Mesa Way have?
Some of 315 Mesa Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Mesa Way currently offering any rent specials?
315 Mesa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Mesa Way pet-friendly?
No, 315 Mesa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 315 Mesa Way offer parking?
Yes, 315 Mesa Way offers parking.
Does 315 Mesa Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Mesa Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Mesa Way have a pool?
No, 315 Mesa Way does not have a pool.
Does 315 Mesa Way have accessible units?
No, 315 Mesa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Mesa Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Mesa Way has units with dishwashers.

