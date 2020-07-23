Rent Calculator
3148 Via Alicante
3148 via Alicante
·
No Longer Available
Location
3148 via Alicante, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Gorgeous brand new updates, no carpet, A/C. Available now.
Gorgeous brand new updates, no carpet, A/C. Available now.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3148 Via Alicante have any available units?
3148 Via Alicante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3148 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3148 Via Alicante's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3148 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3148 Via Alicante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3148 Via Alicante pet-friendly?
Yes, 3148 Via Alicante is pet friendly.
Does 3148 Via Alicante offer parking?
Yes, 3148 Via Alicante offers parking.
Does 3148 Via Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3148 Via Alicante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3148 Via Alicante have a pool?
No, 3148 Via Alicante does not have a pool.
Does 3148 Via Alicante have accessible units?
Yes, 3148 Via Alicante has accessible units.
Does 3148 Via Alicante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3148 Via Alicante has units with dishwashers.
