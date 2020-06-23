All apartments in San Diego
Location

3130 Cabrillo Bay Lane, San Diego, CA 92110
Midway District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with tandem garage in Point Loma. GREAT location - gated complex in Point Loma, short drive to the beach, close to freeways, restaurants, shopping centers. Unit features an attached garage and full size side by side washer and dryer. Home has been recently updated and has hardwood floors in the living area, tile in kitchen, dining area and bathroom and carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tasteful wood cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln have any available units?
3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln have?
Some of 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln does offer parking.
Does 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln have a pool?
Yes, 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln has a pool.
Does 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln have accessible units?
No, 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3130 Cabrillo Bay Ln has units with dishwashers.
