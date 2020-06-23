All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3130 41st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3130 41st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3130 41st St

3130 41st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3130 41st Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom house, with hardwood floors & washer/dryer. - Cute 2 bedroom house, with hardwood floors & washer/dryer.

CAT OR SMALL DOG ALLOWED UPON APPROVAL AND WITH PET DEPOSIT.

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

(RLNE4587635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 41st St have any available units?
3130 41st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3130 41st St currently offering any rent specials?
3130 41st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 41st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 41st St is pet friendly.
Does 3130 41st St offer parking?
No, 3130 41st St does not offer parking.
Does 3130 41st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3130 41st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 41st St have a pool?
No, 3130 41st St does not have a pool.
Does 3130 41st St have accessible units?
No, 3130 41st St does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 41st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 41st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3130 41st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3130 41st St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
900 F Street
900 F St
San Diego, CA 92101
Sofi Canyon Hills
9870 Mercy Rd
San Diego, CA 92129
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University