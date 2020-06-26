All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3128 Via Alicante.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3128 Via Alicante
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:03 AM

3128 Via Alicante

3128 via Alicante · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3128 via Alicante, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3128 Via Alicante have any available units?
3128 Via Alicante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3128 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3128 Via Alicante's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3128 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3128 Via Alicante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3128 Via Alicante pet-friendly?
No, 3128 Via Alicante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3128 Via Alicante offer parking?
No, 3128 Via Alicante does not offer parking.
Does 3128 Via Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3128 Via Alicante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3128 Via Alicante have a pool?
Yes, 3128 Via Alicante has a pool.
Does 3128 Via Alicante have accessible units?
No, 3128 Via Alicante does not have accessible units.
Does 3128 Via Alicante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3128 Via Alicante has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University