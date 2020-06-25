Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3119 Upas St
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM
3119 Upas St
3119 Upas Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3119 Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3119 Upas St have any available units?
3119 Upas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3119 Upas St currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Upas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Upas St pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Upas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3119 Upas St offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Upas St offers parking.
Does 3119 Upas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Upas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Upas St have a pool?
No, 3119 Upas St does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Upas St have accessible units?
No, 3119 Upas St does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Upas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Upas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Upas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Upas St does not have units with air conditioning.
