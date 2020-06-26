Live like you are on vacation in a garden-style setting with a view to the pool. It is ready for immediate occupancy. Close to UCSD, La Jolla Village Square Shopping Center, I-5, local beaches, public transportation and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3110 Via Alicante have any available units?
3110 Via Alicante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3110 Via Alicante's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Via Alicante is not currently offering any rent specials.