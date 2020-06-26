All apartments in San Diego
3110 Via Alicante
3110 Via Alicante

3110 via Alicante · No Longer Available
Location

3110 via Alicante, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Live like you are on vacation in a garden-style setting with a view to the pool. It is ready for immediate occupancy. Close to UCSD, La Jolla Village Square Shopping Center, I-5, local beaches, public transportation and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 Via Alicante have any available units?
3110 Via Alicante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 Via Alicante have?
Some of 3110 Via Alicante's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 Via Alicante currently offering any rent specials?
3110 Via Alicante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 Via Alicante pet-friendly?
No, 3110 Via Alicante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3110 Via Alicante offer parking?
No, 3110 Via Alicante does not offer parking.
Does 3110 Via Alicante have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 Via Alicante does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 Via Alicante have a pool?
Yes, 3110 Via Alicante has a pool.
Does 3110 Via Alicante have accessible units?
No, 3110 Via Alicante does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 Via Alicante have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 Via Alicante has units with dishwashers.
