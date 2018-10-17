3100 6th Avenue #205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

2 bed/2 bath condo with Balboa Park views from every window -

Live across the street from Balboa Park and have 2 dedicated parking spots in the building! This is a must see condo in a fabulous location. This is a light and bright 2bed/2bath condo in a secured building available mid June. Accent wall colors from the photos have been removed, the walls are the same neutral color now. Living room is 12' x 15'. The balcony has views of the Balboa Tower and plenty of room to sit and enjoy the San Diego weather and all of the happenings at the park are a walk away along with the many restaurants, bars and shops.



Many upgrades including:

Brazilian pecan hardwood floors in bedrooms and main living area

Custom blinds in the living room

Black-out blinds in bedrooms

Glass shower in master bath

Water filtration system

Custom closet in master with drawers, shelves and dual levels of hanging space

Recessed LED light fixtures throughout

Building offers a gym and community room



Unit comes with 2 side-by-side spaces in a secured garage and a private storage unit. The kitchen includes all stainless appliances with generous storage, in unit, full-size washer and dryer and AC/heat. Webpass High speed (300 MBPS +) wireless and water are included in the rent.



Included Utilities: Water/Trash/Internet Webpass

Pet Policy: Small pet with $35/month pet fee (Up to 30lbs only)



Virtual leasing only, no in person showings at this time due to the home being occupied. Link to youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9Kd7yw9U40



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month’s rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.



