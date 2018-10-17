All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3100 6th Avenue #205

3100 6th Avenue · (619) 363-3926 ext. 103
Location

3100 6th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3100 6th Avenue #205 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
garage
internet access
2 bed/2 bath condo with Balboa Park views from every window -
Live across the street from Balboa Park and have 2 dedicated parking spots in the building! This is a must see condo in a fabulous location. This is a light and bright 2bed/2bath condo in a secured building available mid June. Accent wall colors from the photos have been removed, the walls are the same neutral color now. Living room is 12' x 15'. The balcony has views of the Balboa Tower and plenty of room to sit and enjoy the San Diego weather and all of the happenings at the park are a walk away along with the many restaurants, bars and shops.

Many upgrades including:
Brazilian pecan hardwood floors in bedrooms and main living area
Custom blinds in the living room
Black-out blinds in bedrooms
Glass shower in master bath
Water filtration system
Custom closet in master with drawers, shelves and dual levels of hanging space
Recessed LED light fixtures throughout
Building offers a gym and community room

Unit comes with 2 side-by-side spaces in a secured garage and a private storage unit. The kitchen includes all stainless appliances with generous storage, in unit, full-size washer and dryer and AC/heat. Webpass High speed (300 MBPS +) wireless and water are included in the rent.

Included Utilities: Water/Trash/Internet Webpass
Pet Policy: Small pet with $35/month pet fee (Up to 30lbs only)

Virtual leasing only, no in person showings at this time due to the home being occupied. Link to youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o9Kd7yw9U40

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month’s rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status.

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-363-3967

(RLNE3908948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 6th Avenue #205 have any available units?
3100 6th Avenue #205 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 6th Avenue #205 have?
Some of 3100 6th Avenue #205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 6th Avenue #205 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 6th Avenue #205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 6th Avenue #205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3100 6th Avenue #205 is pet friendly.
Does 3100 6th Avenue #205 offer parking?
Yes, 3100 6th Avenue #205 does offer parking.
Does 3100 6th Avenue #205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 6th Avenue #205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 6th Avenue #205 have a pool?
No, 3100 6th Avenue #205 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 6th Avenue #205 have accessible units?
No, 3100 6th Avenue #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 6th Avenue #205 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 6th Avenue #205 does not have units with dishwashers.
