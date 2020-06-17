All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3097 W Canyon Ave

3097 West Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3097 West Canyon Avenue, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3097 W Canyon Ave have any available units?
3097 W Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3097 W Canyon Ave have?
Some of 3097 W Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3097 W Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3097 W Canyon Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3097 W Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3097 W Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3097 W Canyon Ave offer parking?
No, 3097 W Canyon Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3097 W Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3097 W Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3097 W Canyon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3097 W Canyon Ave has a pool.
Does 3097 W Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3097 W Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3097 W Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3097 W Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
