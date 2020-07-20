All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3087 PITCAIRN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3087 PITCAIRN STREET
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:14 PM

3087 PITCAIRN STREET

3087 Pitcairn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3087 Pitcairn Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have any available units?
3087 PITCAIRN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3087 PITCAIRN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3087 PITCAIRN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3087 PITCAIRN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET offers parking.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have a pool?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University