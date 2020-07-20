Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3087 PITCAIRN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3087 PITCAIRN STREET
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:14 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3087 PITCAIRN STREET
3087 Pitcairn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
3087 Pitcairn Street, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West
Amenities
parking
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have any available units?
3087 PITCAIRN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3087 PITCAIRN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3087 PITCAIRN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3087 PITCAIRN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET offers parking.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have a pool?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have accessible units?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3087 PITCAIRN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3087 PITCAIRN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Balboa Plaza
6699 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
The Landings at Oceanview Hills
455 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Elan Beachlofts
852 Chalcedony Street
San Diego, CA 92109
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
El Cajon, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
East Village
North Park
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Mission Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University