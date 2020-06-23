3080 Island Ave B

Amenities
Renovated Grant Hill w/AC W/D - Property Id: 89867
Accepting Section 8. Spectacular Home in Grant Hill neighborhood near Downtown that has been fully remodeled and updated with open floor plan. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with AC and Furnace. Brand New appliances including refrigerator, Gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Also double pane windows and upscale finishings installed! Laundry Room with new washer and dryer available. Two to three parking spots available. This house is ready for you to just move in and call it HOME!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89867
