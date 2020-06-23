All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3080 Island Ave B

3080 Island Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3080 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated Grant Hill w/AC W/D - Property Id: 89867

Accepting Section 8. Spectacular Home in Grant Hill neighborhood near Downtown that has been fully remodeled and updated with open floor plan. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with AC and Furnace. Brand New appliances including refrigerator, Gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Also double pane windows and upscale finishings installed! Laundry Room with new washer and dryer available. Two to three parking spots available. This house is ready for you to just move in and call it HOME!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89867
Property Id 89867

(RLNE4561627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3080 Island Ave B have any available units?
3080 Island Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3080 Island Ave B have?
Some of 3080 Island Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3080 Island Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
3080 Island Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3080 Island Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 3080 Island Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 3080 Island Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 3080 Island Ave B does offer parking.
Does 3080 Island Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3080 Island Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3080 Island Ave B have a pool?
No, 3080 Island Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 3080 Island Ave B have accessible units?
No, 3080 Island Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 3080 Island Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3080 Island Ave B has units with dishwashers.
