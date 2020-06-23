3080 Island Ave B

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Renovated Grant Hill w/AC W/D



Accepting Section 8. Spectacular Home in Grant Hill neighborhood near Downtown that has been fully remodeled and updated with open floor plan. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with AC and Furnace. Brand New appliances including refrigerator, Gas stove/oven and dishwasher. Also double pane windows and upscale finishings installed! Laundry Room with new washer and dryer available. Two to three parking spots available. This house is ready for you to just move in and call it HOME!

