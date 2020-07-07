Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3076 Palm Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3076 Palm Street
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3076 Palm Street
3076 Palm Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3076 Palm Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Burlingame
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1000 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 3076 Palm St San Diego, California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3076 Palm Street have any available units?
3076 Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 3076 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Palm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 3076 Palm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3076 Palm Street offer parking?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not offer parking.
Does 3076 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 3076 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3076 Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Park Genesee
5550 Genesee Ct E
San Diego, CA 92111
Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University