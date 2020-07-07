All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

3076 Palm Street

3076 Palm Street · No Longer Available
Location

3076 Palm Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Burlingame

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1000 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 3076 Palm St San Diego, California.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3076 Palm Street have any available units?
3076 Palm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 3076 Palm Street currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Palm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Palm Street pet-friendly?
No, 3076 Palm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3076 Palm Street offer parking?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not offer parking.
Does 3076 Palm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Palm Street have a pool?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have a pool.
Does 3076 Palm Street have accessible units?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Palm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3076 Palm Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3076 Palm Street does not have units with air conditioning.

