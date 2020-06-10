Rent Calculator
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM
3050 Rue D'Orleans #408
3050 Rue D'orleans
·
No Longer Available
Location
3050 Rue D'orleans, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades
Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4693628)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have any available units?
3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have?
Some of 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408's amenities include on-site laundry, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 pet-friendly?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 offer parking?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have a pool?
Yes, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 has a pool.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have accessible units?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3050 Rue D'Orleans #408 does not have units with dishwashers.
