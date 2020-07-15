All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3050 Rue D' Orleans #404
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:03 PM

3050 Rue D' Orleans #404

3050 Rue D' Orleans · (858) 997-7365
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3050 Rue D' Orleans, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 · Avail. now

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous Updated 1bd/ 1ba Condo with AC and Amazing Amenities!! - Very Open and Bright 1bd/ 1ba in Gated Community

Updated Kitchen
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances

Gorgeous Flooring Throughout
LED Lighting Throughout
Custom Closet with Lots of Built-in's

Updated Bathroom
Washer/ Dryer in Unit
Dishwasher
Air Conditioning

Lots of HOA Amenities:
-Pool/ Jacuzzi
-Gym + Sauna
-Game Room (pool, ping pong, foosball)
-Tennis Courts
-Beach Volleyball Court
-BBQ Area
-Lounge Area

Great Location Close to Ocean Beach, Liberty Station, Sunset Cliffs. Easy Access to 8 Freeway and 5 Freeway.

This Property is Professionally Managed by Source Group Realty
Call/ Text Blair to View (858) 997-7365

(RLNE5126627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 have any available units?
3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 have?
Some of 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 currently offering any rent specials?
3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 is pet friendly.
Does 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 offer parking?
No, 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 does not offer parking.
Does 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 have a pool?
Yes, 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 has a pool.
Does 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 have accessible units?
No, 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3050 Rue D' Orleans #404?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity