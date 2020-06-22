3041 Massasoit Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fully updated inside and out, 3-bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage, quiet street in North West Clairemont. Newly painted inside and out, New kitchen and bathroom cabinets, New appliances, plank flooring, carpet, ceiling fans and window coverings. Large rear lot for entertaining or hobbies. Don't miss this one! Medium Sized Pets considered.



Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

