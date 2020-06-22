All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3041 Massasoit Avenue

3041 Massasoit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3041 Massasoit Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully updated inside and out, 3-bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage, quiet street in North West Clairemont. Newly painted inside and out, New kitchen and bathroom cabinets, New appliances, plank flooring, carpet, ceiling fans and window coverings. Large rear lot for entertaining or hobbies. Don't miss this one! Medium Sized Pets considered.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3041 Massasoit Avenue have any available units?
3041 Massasoit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3041 Massasoit Avenue have?
Some of 3041 Massasoit Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3041 Massasoit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3041 Massasoit Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3041 Massasoit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3041 Massasoit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3041 Massasoit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3041 Massasoit Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3041 Massasoit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3041 Massasoit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3041 Massasoit Avenue have a pool?
No, 3041 Massasoit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3041 Massasoit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3041 Massasoit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3041 Massasoit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3041 Massasoit Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
