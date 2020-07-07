3034 Island Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 clubhouse elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking key fob access pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4956e6050 ---- Very nice property, must see! *AREA & ZIP CODE Stockton: 92102 *PROPERTY TYPE Condo *LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms) One Year *SECURITY DEPOSIT One month\'s rent *RENT: First Month Same as monthly rent *REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN Flooring might not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Painting might not be done. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed.Habitability items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r) *------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) ------------- *CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers *GROSS INCOME:2.75XRENT(All co-applicants&50%co-signers) *NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 7 . *LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord . RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance) . *NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside residence and any common area) . ASSISTIVE ANIMALS OK ? Verified assistive animals are always allowed. . PETS ? If you have a pet that is not a dog or cat see s.sdcpm.com/pets 1 DOG MAX 50lbs $500 deposit (Breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed) AND 1 CAT ($300deposit) . SECTION 8 OK ? Yes . LANDSCAPING Landlord . LANDSCAPING: WATERING Tenant . WATER Landlord . SEWER Same as Water . GAS & ELECTRIC Resident . TRASH Landlord (By City of San Diego) . OTHER REQUIREMENTS ? . *-------------------OTHER INFORMATION------------------------ . AIR CONDITIONING ? Central . ALARM ? ? . BALCONY ? Yes . BBQ ? No . BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS) 3x4 . BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS) 5x6 . BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS) na . BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED? Mirrored doors . BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS 12x8 . BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS 8x7 . BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS 6x7 . BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS na . BREAKFAST BAR ? Yes . CEILINGS TYPE 8FT (STANDARD) . CEILING FANS ? living room only with high ceilings . CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION No . COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen) Silestone . DECK ? No . DINING ROOM ? Yes . DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS Combined with Living Room . DISHWASHER ? Stainless steel . DRYER ? Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit) . ELEVATOR ? No . FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS 10x15 . FIREPLACE ? No . FLOOR LEVEL One Level . FLOORING All tile . FRIDGE yes . GARBAGE DISPOSAL ? Yes . GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area) no . GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ? No . HALL: DIMENSIONS L shaped from front door . HEATING TYPE ? Electric: Central . HOA:NAME NO HOA . HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL NO HOA . KEYLESS ENTRY ? No . KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS 8x6 . INTERCOM ? No . LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS 4x4 . LIVING ROOM ? Yes . LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS 10x15 . LOCATION OF UNIT Front . LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET Unknown . MAIL BOX:LOCATION End of the Driveway . MAIL BOX: # ? . MICROWAVE ? Built in . PANTRY ? 1.5x3 . PARKING:TYPE Two Car Garage (Non Tandem) . PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND # Garage with house . PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ? Yes . PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS) 24ft . PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage) ? . PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS ? . PARKING:LOCATION Not applicable . PARKING:SPACE PLAN No . PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ? No . PARKING:GUEST(RULES) No guest parking . PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s) No guest parking . PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ? street . PATIO ? Yes . POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED No pool . SCHOOL: DISTRICT San Diego Unified . SCHOOL: HIGH San Diego Complex . SCHOOL:MIDDLE Memorial Prep . SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY Rodriguez . SPRINKLERS ? No . STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION No . STOVE Gas . TENNIS COURTS ? No . VIEW No . WALK TO PARK ? Yes . WASHER ? Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit) . WATER HEATER Gas . WINDOWS Open side by side . WINDOWS:COVERINGS Window coverings will be either removed , or will work ,before you move in . YARD ? Front Yard fenced . YEAR BUILT ? 2006