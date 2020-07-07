All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3034 Island Ave
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

3034 Island Ave

3034 Island Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3034 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92102
Stockton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
key fob access
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4956e6050 ---- Very nice property, must see! *AREA & ZIP CODE Stockton: 92102 *PROPERTY TYPE Condo *LEASE TERM (same monthly rent applies for all lease terms) One Year *SECURITY DEPOSIT One month\'s rent *RENT: First Month Same as monthly rent *REPAIRS TO BE DONE BEFORE MOVE IN Flooring might not be changed but will be cleaned if needed. Painting might not be done. Appliances will not be changed but will be repaired if needed. General cleaning will be done if needed.Habitability items will be done if needed (see s.sdcpm.com/r) *------------REQUIREMENTS (See appfaq.sdcpm.com) ------------- *CREDIT SCORE: 650 Average of all co-applicants & co-signers *GROSS INCOME:2.75XRENT(All co-applicants&50%co-signers) *NUMBER OF OCCUPANTS :MAX 7 . *LANDLORD REFERENCES: See s.sdcpm.com/landlord . RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED (See rebrand.ly/rentersinsurance) . *NO SMOKING ALLOWED (Inside residence and any common area) . ASSISTIVE ANIMALS OK ? Verified assistive animals are always allowed. . PETS ? If you have a pet that is not a dog or cat see s.sdcpm.com/pets 1 DOG MAX 50lbs $500 deposit (Breeds at s.sdcpm.com/dogsbanned are not allowed) AND 1 CAT ($300deposit) . SECTION 8 OK ? Yes . LANDSCAPING Landlord . LANDSCAPING: WATERING Tenant . WATER Landlord . SEWER Same as Water . GAS & ELECTRIC Resident . TRASH Landlord (By City of San Diego) . OTHER REQUIREMENTS ? . *-------------------OTHER INFORMATION------------------------ . AIR CONDITIONING ? Central . ALARM ? ? . BALCONY ? Yes . BBQ ? No . BATHROOM: MASTER (DIMENSIONS) 3x4 . BATHROOM: 2nd (DIMENSIONS) 5x6 . BATHROOM: 3rd (DIMENSIONS) na . BEDROOM CLOSETS:DOORS/MIRRORED? Mirrored doors . BEDROOM#1 DIMENSIONS 12x8 . BEDROOM#2 DIMENSIONS 8x7 . BEDROOM#3 DIMENSIONS 6x7 . BEDROOM#4 DIMENSIONS na . BEDROOM#5 DIMENSIONS na . BREAKFAST BAR ? Yes . CEILINGS TYPE 8FT (STANDARD) . CEILING FANS ? living room only with high ceilings . CLUB HOUSE/COMMUNITY ROOM LOCATION No . COUNTERTOPS (Kitchen) Silestone . DECK ? No . DINING ROOM ? Yes . DINING ROOM DIMENSIONS Combined with Living Room . DISHWASHER ? Stainless steel . DRYER ? Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit) . ELEVATOR ? No . FAMILY ROOM DIMENSIONS 10x15 . FIREPLACE ? No . FLOOR LEVEL One Level . FLOORING All tile . FRIDGE yes . GARBAGE DISPOSAL ? Yes . GATE KEY /CODE NEEDED ?(Common area) no . GYM or EXERCISE ROOM ? No . HALL: DIMENSIONS L shaped from front door . HEATING TYPE ? Electric: Central . HOA:NAME NO HOA . HOA:RULES /CCR\'s URL NO HOA . KEYLESS ENTRY ? No . KITCHEN:DIMENSIONS 8x6 . INTERCOM ? No . LAUNDRY ROOM:DIMENSIONS 4x4 . LIVING ROOM ? Yes . LIVING ROOM:DIMENSIONS 10x15 . LOCATION OF UNIT Front . LOT SIZE SQUARE FEET Unknown . MAIL BOX:LOCATION End of the Driveway . MAIL BOX: # ? . MICROWAVE ? Built in . PANTRY ? 1.5x3 . PARKING:TYPE Two Car Garage (Non Tandem) . PARKING: GARAGE LOCATION AND # Garage with house . PARKING: GARAGE HAS REMOTE CONTROL ? Yes . PARKING:GARAGE(DIMENSIONS) 24ft . PARKING: HOW MANY SPACES(In addition to any garage) ? . PARKING:SPACE# ?S AND DIMENSIONS ? . PARKING:LOCATION Not applicable . PARKING:SPACE PLAN No . PARKING: EXTRA FOR RENT ? No . PARKING:GUEST(RULES) No guest parking . PARKING: GUEST SPACE #(s) No guest parking . PARKING:GUEST LOCATION ? street . PATIO ? Yes . POOL/JACUZZI:LOCATION & IF HEATED No pool . SCHOOL: DISTRICT San Diego Unified . SCHOOL: HIGH San Diego Complex . SCHOOL:MIDDLE Memorial Prep . SCHOOL: ELEMENTARY Rodriguez . SPRINKLERS ? No . STOREROOM /SHED:TYPE AND LOCATION No . STOVE Gas . TENNIS COURTS ? No . VIEW No . WALK TO PARK ? Yes . WASHER ? Inside residence (if Tenant wants to use their own, they must store owners inside unit) . WATER HEATER Gas . WINDOWS Open side by side . WINDOWS:COVERINGS Window coverings will be either removed , or will work ,before you move in . YARD ? Front Yard fenced . YEAR BUILT ? 2006

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Island Ave have any available units?
3034 Island Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 Island Ave have?
Some of 3034 Island Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Island Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Island Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034 Island Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3034 Island Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Island Ave offers parking.
Does 3034 Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034 Island Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Island Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3034 Island Ave has a pool.
Does 3034 Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 3034 Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3034 Island Ave has units with dishwashers.

