Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3031 Goldsmith
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3031 Goldsmith

3031 Goldsmith Street · No Longer Available
Location

3031 Goldsmith Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3031 Goldsmith Available 04/06/19 Pt Loma single level home - Completely renovated single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Lovely hardwood floors and modern kitchen. New washer and dryer. Detached two car garage. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Gardener provided.

(RLNE4741875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 Goldsmith have any available units?
3031 Goldsmith doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 Goldsmith have?
Some of 3031 Goldsmith's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 Goldsmith currently offering any rent specials?
3031 Goldsmith is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 Goldsmith pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 Goldsmith is pet friendly.
Does 3031 Goldsmith offer parking?
Yes, 3031 Goldsmith offers parking.
Does 3031 Goldsmith have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 Goldsmith offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 Goldsmith have a pool?
No, 3031 Goldsmith does not have a pool.
Does 3031 Goldsmith have accessible units?
No, 3031 Goldsmith does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 Goldsmith have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 Goldsmith does not have units with dishwashers.
