Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:24 PM

3030 Suncrest Dr Unit 308

3030 Suncrest Drive · (619) 431-4827
Location

3030 Suncrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3030 Suncrest Dr Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3030 Suncrest Dr Unit 308 Available 04/03/20 Spacious 1B/1BA Condo w/ Reserved Parking, Balcony & Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 1B/1BA condo available for lease in University Heights featuring 636 SF of living space. This great third floor condo features:
-Prime location just off Adams Ave--walk to cafes & restaurants! Easy 805 access as well
-Suncrest Villas features: swimming pool, fitness center & laundry room down the hall!
-1 reserved parking space right in front of building!
-Third floor unit w/ no neighbors above you
-Great kitchen upon entering unit w/ all necessary appliances provided & breakfast bar
-Spacious living room w/ private balcony attached
-Full bathroom w/ upgraded dual vanity, shower & soaking tub
-Large & bright bedroom w/ portable A/C unit provided as-is

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A co-signer will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co-signers need to complete a full application. Co-signers must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1525
- WASHER/DRYER: coin-op W/D in building
- A/C: No, portable A/C unit provided as-is
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet under 30lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/G3vVkexQ7bs
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: University Heights
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A
- YARD: No, balcony
- YEAR BUILT: 1972

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is item: portable A/C unit.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4118083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

