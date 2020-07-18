Amenities
3030 Suncrest Dr #417 Available 08/01/20 1BR/1BA Centrally Located Condo in University Heights! - Beautiful 1BR/1BA unit on the first floor with hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom perfect for summer. Dual bathroom sinks.Balcony off of Living room area. One assigned parking space. Secured Building features, laundry room, pool, sauna, Gym, BBQ area, and clubhouse (available to rent with proper insurance). Close to shops, bars, restaurants, parks and more. A must see!!!
Showings will be made available virtually due to COVID precautions
One year lease
$1500/month
$1500 security deposit
Owner covers HOA, water, trash, recycle
No pets
No smokers (of any kind)
No drugs
Credit/background check (applicant pays)
Highly recommend obtaining renter's insurance
Must read and agree to CCR's
Available August 1
*please note the bedroom picture is another similar unit photo.
CALL 619-995-5962 FOR MORE INFORMATION.
