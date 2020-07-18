All apartments in San Diego
3030 Suncrest Dr #417
3030 Suncrest Dr #417

3030 Suncrest Drive · (619) 663-7291
Location

3030 Suncrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
3030 Suncrest Dr #417 Available 08/01/20 1BR/1BA Centrally Located Condo in University Heights! - Beautiful 1BR/1BA unit on the first floor with hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom perfect for summer. Dual bathroom sinks.Balcony off of Living room area. One assigned parking space. Secured Building features, laundry room, pool, sauna, Gym, BBQ area, and clubhouse (available to rent with proper insurance). Close to shops, bars, restaurants, parks and more. A must see!!!

Showings will be made available virtually due to COVID precautions
One year lease
$1500/month
$1500 security deposit
Owner covers HOA, water, trash, recycle
No pets
No smokers (of any kind)
No drugs
Credit/background check (applicant pays)
Highly recommend obtaining renter's insurance
Must read and agree to CCR's
Available August 1
One bedroom
First floor unit
Secured building
Dishwasher
Dual bathroom sinks
Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom
Hard wood laminate flooring throughout
Laundry on site
Gym (currently closed due to COVID)
Pool (currently closed due to COVID)
One assigned off-street parking space
Small patio
Clubhouse to rent (with proper insurance)
BBQ area
North Park neighborhood, walkable to restaurants, bars, stores, parks
*please note the bedroom picture is another similar unit photo.

CALL 619-995-5962 FOR MORE INFORMATION.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4988360)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 have any available units?
3030 Suncrest Dr #417 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 have?
Some of 3030 Suncrest Dr #417's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Suncrest Dr #417 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 pet-friendly?
No, 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 offers parking.
Does 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 have a pool?
Yes, 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 has a pool.
Does 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 have accessible units?
No, 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3030 Suncrest Dr #417 has units with dishwashers.
