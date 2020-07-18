Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill sauna

3030 Suncrest Dr #417 Available 08/01/20 1BR/1BA Centrally Located Condo in University Heights! - Beautiful 1BR/1BA unit on the first floor with hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Ceiling fans in living room and bedroom perfect for summer. Dual bathroom sinks.Balcony off of Living room area. One assigned parking space. Secured Building features, laundry room, pool, sauna, Gym, BBQ area, and clubhouse (available to rent with proper insurance). Close to shops, bars, restaurants, parks and more. A must see!!!



Showings will be made available virtually due to COVID precautions

One year lease

$1500/month

$1500 security deposit

Owner covers HOA, water, trash, recycle

No pets

No smokers (of any kind)

No drugs

Credit/background check (applicant pays)

Highly recommend obtaining renter's insurance

Must read and agree to CCR's

Available August 1

One bedroom

First floor unit

Secured building

Dishwasher

Dual bathroom sinks

Ceiling fan in living room and bedroom

Hard wood laminate flooring throughout

Laundry on site

Gym (currently closed due to COVID)

Pool (currently closed due to COVID)

One assigned off-street parking space

Small patio

Clubhouse to rent (with proper insurance)

BBQ area

North Park neighborhood, walkable to restaurants, bars, stores, parks

*please note the bedroom picture is another similar unit photo.



CALL 619-995-5962 FOR MORE INFORMATION.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4988360)