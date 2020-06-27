3030 Alta View Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

WOW Come and Get it. Wont last long. Completely remodeled. Turn key rental. nearby Fwy and shopping mall. Gated. 2 assigned parking spaces. New Paint. New Carpet. Tile. All appliances included. Trash included. Has Balcony to upen area. Fireplace. wall cool/heat unit. spacious 2 Bedrooms. 2 full Baths. Large picture windows. Lighted. Fresh. Maple tone cabinet. Granite Counter top. Black appliances. Neutral Tones. High Ceilings. Laundry closet stackable washer/dryer. Don't miss it. Contact Easy to show.