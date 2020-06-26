3027 Bancroft

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Best of North Park, walk everywhere. Lots of space, Bright, comfortable home features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Living room w/fireplace, Dining room, Family room or 4th bed, Enclosed Sunroom, Very Lg. Laundry Rm/office space. Newer kitchen w/lots of granite counter space, stainless Fridge, new Dishwasher, Gas stove. Freshly painted, move in ready. Large back yard with deck & great space for vegetable garden. Quiet neighborhood near McKinley Elementary & ST. Augustine High. Available Aug. 1