Last updated July 21 2019 at 6:53 AM

3027 Bancroft

3027 Bancroft Street · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Bancroft Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Best of North Park, walk everywhere. Lots of space, Bright, comfortable home features an open floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, Living room w/fireplace, Dining room, Family room or 4th bed, Enclosed Sunroom, Very Lg. Laundry Rm/office space. Newer kitchen w/lots of granite counter space, stainless Fridge, new Dishwasher, Gas stove. Freshly painted, move in ready. Large back yard with deck & great space for vegetable garden. Quiet neighborhood near McKinley Elementary & ST. Augustine High. Available Aug. 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 Bancroft have any available units?
3027 Bancroft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 Bancroft have?
Some of 3027 Bancroft's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 Bancroft currently offering any rent specials?
3027 Bancroft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 Bancroft pet-friendly?
No, 3027 Bancroft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3027 Bancroft offer parking?
Yes, 3027 Bancroft offers parking.
Does 3027 Bancroft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 Bancroft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 Bancroft have a pool?
No, 3027 Bancroft does not have a pool.
Does 3027 Bancroft have accessible units?
No, 3027 Bancroft does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 Bancroft have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 Bancroft has units with dishwashers.
