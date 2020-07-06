All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3023 Luna Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3023 Luna Ave.
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

3023 Luna Ave.

3023 Luna Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3023 Luna Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9c375f707c ----
Bay Ho/ North Clairemont two-story 3 bed/2 bath duplex! This home has been nicely updated with hard surface flooring on the main level, carpet upstairs and a walk-in closet in the master. Large backyard features a private pool, and home offers a single car garage ample street parking.

Quiet street close to neighborhood parks, corner market, Costco, and more. Easy access to the 52 freeway.

On-site laundry.

No pets policy, assistive animals exempt.

Schedule a showing online here: www.torreypinespm.com

All Applicants must have the following:

-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent
-Good Credit and Rental History
-A Valid Drivers License or Identification

Professionally managed by Torrey Pines Property Mgmt. Inc.

1 Car Garage
Pool
Utilities Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3023 Luna Ave. have any available units?
3023 Luna Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3023 Luna Ave. have?
Some of 3023 Luna Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3023 Luna Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3023 Luna Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3023 Luna Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3023 Luna Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 3023 Luna Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3023 Luna Ave. offers parking.
Does 3023 Luna Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3023 Luna Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3023 Luna Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 3023 Luna Ave. has a pool.
Does 3023 Luna Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3023 Luna Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3023 Luna Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3023 Luna Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Deerwood
15640 Bernardo Center Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University