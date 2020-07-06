3023 Luna Ave.

Amenities

Bay Ho/ North Clairemont two-story 3 bed/2 bath duplex! This home has been nicely updated with hard surface flooring on the main level, carpet upstairs and a walk-in closet in the master. Large backyard features a private pool, and home offers a single car garage ample street parking.



Quiet street close to neighborhood parks, corner market, Costco, and more. Easy access to the 52 freeway.



On-site laundry.



No pets policy, assistive animals exempt.



All Applicants must have the following:



-Verifiable Monthly Income of 2.5 Times the Monthly Rent

-Good Credit and Rental History

-A Valid Drivers License or Identification



