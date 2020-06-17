3021 Elliott

Amenities

Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home Walking Distance to Liberty Station in Point Loma - Located in the Historic Loma Portal neighborhood of Point Loma this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home has been updated perfectly throughout. Gourmet kitchen with high end Thermador appliances. This state of the art kitchen also comes with a 152 bottle Allo wine fridge. Eat at kitchen bar area, butler's pantry & separate formal dining room. Custom cabinets, backplash, lighting and quartz countertops throughout kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout living area, dining room & bedrooms. Large vintage windows, sconces, coved ceilings & vintage tiled bathrooms are just some of the historic detailing featured in this home. Large bedrooms with custom closet systems. Enjoy the lovely backyard with a huge entertaining deck with retractable awning. Gated driveway with outdoor shower. Separate grass area with lush landscaping. Laundry room located off of kitchen with side by side washer & dryer. The home comes with mounted tv & digital camera alarm system & monthly gardener. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit.



(RLNE5522072)