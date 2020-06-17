All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

3021 Elliott

3021 Elliott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3021 Elliott Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Loma Portal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home Walking Distance to Liberty Station in Point Loma - Located in the Historic Loma Portal neighborhood of Point Loma this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home has been updated perfectly throughout. Gourmet kitchen with high end Thermador appliances. This state of the art kitchen also comes with a 152 bottle Allo wine fridge. Eat at kitchen bar area, butler's pantry & separate formal dining room. Custom cabinets, backplash, lighting and quartz countertops throughout kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout living area, dining room & bedrooms. Large vintage windows, sconces, coved ceilings & vintage tiled bathrooms are just some of the historic detailing featured in this home. Large bedrooms with custom closet systems. Enjoy the lovely backyard with a huge entertaining deck with retractable awning. Gated driveway with outdoor shower. Separate grass area with lush landscaping. Laundry room located off of kitchen with side by side washer & dryer. The home comes with mounted tv & digital camera alarm system & monthly gardener. Pets considered on a case by case basis and require additional deposit.

(RLNE5522072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 Elliott have any available units?
3021 Elliott doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 Elliott have?
Some of 3021 Elliott's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 Elliott currently offering any rent specials?
3021 Elliott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 Elliott pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 Elliott is pet friendly.
Does 3021 Elliott offer parking?
Yes, 3021 Elliott offers parking.
Does 3021 Elliott have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 Elliott offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 Elliott have a pool?
No, 3021 Elliott does not have a pool.
Does 3021 Elliott have accessible units?
No, 3021 Elliott does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 Elliott have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 Elliott does not have units with dishwashers.

