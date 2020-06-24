3018 44th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

One bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit available for rent. Comes with one parking spot, fridge and oven. Freshly painted and water and trash included in rent. Has onsite laundry facility. Small Pets under 25lbs considered.



Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

