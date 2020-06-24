All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3018 44th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3018 44th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3018 44th Street

3018 44th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3018 44th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Swan Canyon

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom, one bathroom upstairs unit available for rent. Comes with one parking spot, fridge and oven. Freshly painted and water and trash included in rent. Has onsite laundry facility. Small Pets under 25lbs considered.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry no section 8. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 44th Street have any available units?
3018 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 44th Street have?
Some of 3018 44th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3018 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3018 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3018 44th Street offers parking.
Does 3018 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 44th Street have a pool?
No, 3018 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3018 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 3018 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University