Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3015 Karnes Way
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3015 Karnes Way
3015 Karnes Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
3015 Karnes Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bay Ho 4 bedroom house with amazing view - Shown by appointment Lic#00364725 web www.mymcnally.com text 619-623-2719
(RLNE5397371)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3015 Karnes Way have any available units?
3015 Karnes Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3015 Karnes Way have?
Some of 3015 Karnes Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 3015 Karnes Way currently offering any rent specials?
3015 Karnes Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 Karnes Way pet-friendly?
No, 3015 Karnes Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 3015 Karnes Way offer parking?
Yes, 3015 Karnes Way offers parking.
Does 3015 Karnes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3015 Karnes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 Karnes Way have a pool?
No, 3015 Karnes Way does not have a pool.
Does 3015 Karnes Way have accessible units?
No, 3015 Karnes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 Karnes Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 Karnes Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
