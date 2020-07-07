3011 Naugatuck Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Gorgeous Clairemont Home - Highly upgraded single story home available in a quiet North Clairemont/Bayho neighborhood. This home features a low maintenance front yard and a large private backyard complete with artificial turf, and a gorgeous custom swimming pool and spa with waterfall. Recessed lighting, skylights, wood look tile floors, large open living room/dining room combo, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, ceiling fans in every room and an over-sized master bedroom with walk-in closet.



(RLNE4227541)