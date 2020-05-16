3003 Barnard St #4

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Second Story Condo - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo centrally located with easy access to Ocean Beach, Point Loma, Mission Valley and north and south San Diego. Newer stainless steel appliance and flooring. New dual pane windows, upgraded designer master bath, and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. Upper unit with balcony leading to the entry and views of the Sea World fireworks from the living room. Has a nice grassy lawn out front, one covered parking space near the unit, and plenty of street parking. The property has two pools, hot tubs, and a club house. Water, gardener, and trash included. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE# 02015867.



