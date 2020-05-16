All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 3003 Barnard St #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
3003 Barnard St #4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3003 Barnard St #4

3003 Barnard Street · (619) 674-1516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Palisades
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3003 Barnard Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3003 Barnard St #4 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautifully Remodeled Second Story Condo - Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom condo centrally located with easy access to Ocean Beach, Point Loma, Mission Valley and north and south San Diego. Newer stainless steel appliance and flooring. New dual pane windows, upgraded designer master bath, and walk-in closet. Washer/Dryer hookups in unit. Upper unit with balcony leading to the entry and views of the Sea World fireworks from the living room. Has a nice grassy lawn out front, one covered parking space near the unit, and plenty of street parking. The property has two pools, hot tubs, and a club house. Water, gardener, and trash included. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE# 02015867.

(RLNE3875909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3003 Barnard St #4 have any available units?
3003 Barnard St #4 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 3003 Barnard St #4 have?
Some of 3003 Barnard St #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3003 Barnard St #4 currently offering any rent specials?
3003 Barnard St #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3003 Barnard St #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3003 Barnard St #4 is pet friendly.
Does 3003 Barnard St #4 offer parking?
Yes, 3003 Barnard St #4 does offer parking.
Does 3003 Barnard St #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3003 Barnard St #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3003 Barnard St #4 have a pool?
Yes, 3003 Barnard St #4 has a pool.
Does 3003 Barnard St #4 have accessible units?
No, 3003 Barnard St #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3003 Barnard St #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3003 Barnard St #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3003 Barnard St #4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity