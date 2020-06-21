300 W. Beech St. #1406

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub

Luxury 1 bed/1Bath in Little Italy with Amazing Views! - Incredible 1 Bedroom in Prime La Vita Complex. Views of Downtown, the water, and Little Italy's Piazza. Walk to restaurants, parks, shopping, etc. Close to Freeway. Complex includes Fitness Center, Billiard Room, Pool/Spa, gated parking, courtyard, private BBQ areas and more. Water/Trash are Included and unit has storage along with Full Sized Washer/Dryer in Unit!



KITCHEN FEATURES: Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Oven, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hard Wood Flooring, Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Central Heat and A/C. Fireplace. Patio off living room/bedroom. Full sized Washer/Dryer. Gated Underground Parking with Reserved Space. 1 Pet on Approval. No Smoking.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE5823863)