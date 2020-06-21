All apartments in San Diego
Location

300 W Beech St, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 300 W. Beech St. #1406 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxury 1 bed/1Bath in Little Italy with Amazing Views! - Incredible 1 Bedroom in Prime La Vita Complex. Views of Downtown, the water, and Little Italy's Piazza. Walk to restaurants, parks, shopping, etc. Close to Freeway. Complex includes Fitness Center, Billiard Room, Pool/Spa, gated parking, courtyard, private BBQ areas and more. Water/Trash are Included and unit has storage along with Full Sized Washer/Dryer in Unit!

KITCHEN FEATURES: Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Oven, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hard Wood Flooring, Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Central Heat and A/C. Fireplace. Patio off living room/bedroom. Full sized Washer/Dryer. Gated Underground Parking with Reserved Space. 1 Pet on Approval. No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $40 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5823863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 W. Beech St. #1406 have any available units?
300 W. Beech St. #1406 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 W. Beech St. #1406 have?
Some of 300 W. Beech St. #1406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 W. Beech St. #1406 currently offering any rent specials?
300 W. Beech St. #1406 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 W. Beech St. #1406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St. #1406 is pet friendly.
Does 300 W. Beech St. #1406 offer parking?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St. #1406 does offer parking.
Does 300 W. Beech St. #1406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St. #1406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 W. Beech St. #1406 have a pool?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St. #1406 has a pool.
Does 300 W. Beech St. #1406 have accessible units?
No, 300 W. Beech St. #1406 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 W. Beech St. #1406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 W. Beech St. #1406 has units with dishwashers.
