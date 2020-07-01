All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2961 Columbia Street # 20.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2961 Columbia Street # 20
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

2961 Columbia Street # 20

2961 Columbia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2961 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Mission Hills - Upper End Unit - Views - 2 BR - 2 BA - - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in Mission Hills.
- Upper corner unit with SD skyline and harbor views.
- Short walk to Little Italy and all San Diego has to offer.
- New wood laminate floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded kitchen, upgraded master bedroom closet, recently upgraded exterior, in-unit laundry, on-site BBQ area, offered furnished or unfurnished, and garage parking.
- Available immediately.
- Short and long term lease options available
- Mission Hills
- Upper End Unit
- View
- Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
- Washer/Dryer
- Central AC & Heat
- Fireplace
- New Wood & Tile Floors
- Fresh Paint
- One Car Garage
- On Site BBQ Area
- Trash Included

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5281977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2961 Columbia Street # 20 have any available units?
2961 Columbia Street # 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2961 Columbia Street # 20 have?
Some of 2961 Columbia Street # 20's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2961 Columbia Street # 20 currently offering any rent specials?
2961 Columbia Street # 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2961 Columbia Street # 20 pet-friendly?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 20 offer parking?
Yes, 2961 Columbia Street # 20 offers parking.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2961 Columbia Street # 20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 20 have a pool?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 20 does not have a pool.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 20 have accessible units?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2961 Columbia Street # 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2961 Columbia Street # 20 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
AV8
2155 Kettner Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University