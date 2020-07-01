2961 Columbia Street # 20

Amenities
Beautiful Mission Hills - Upper End Unit - Views - 2 BR - 2 BA - - Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath condo in Mission Hills.
- Upper corner unit with SD skyline and harbor views.
- Short walk to Little Italy and all San Diego has to offer.
- New wood laminate floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded kitchen, upgraded master bedroom closet, recently upgraded exterior, in-unit laundry, on-site BBQ area, offered furnished or unfurnished, and garage parking.
- Available immediately.
- Short and long term lease options available
- Mission Hills
- Upper End Unit
- View
- Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
- Washer/Dryer
- Central AC & Heat
- Fireplace
- New Wood & Tile Floors
- Fresh Paint
- One Car Garage
- On Site BBQ Area
- Trash Included
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE5281977)