2960 Union St Unit 303

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment is located in the top floor of a quiet building overlooking the downtown skyline, Coronado bay, and Point Loma in the Midtown neighborhood in San Diego. The property is a mere six-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Middletown Station stop and a mere four-minute drive to downtown San Diego. Inside, the apartment boasts rich hardwood flooring with the bedrooms having full wall-to-wall Berber carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth countertops, custom backsplash, and top of the line stainless steel appliances. The masters bedroom suite boasts ample closet space and a renovated bathroom. The second bedroom includes highest quality Murphy bed, allowing the room to double as an office. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow enough natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Olive Park, Beth Israel Park and Sefton Plaza



Nearby Schools:

Museum - 0.45 miles, 9/10

Grant K-8 - 1 mile, 8/10

Washington Elementary School - 0.85 miles, 7/10

Montessori School Of San Diego - 0.17 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

83 Downtown San Diego - Old Town - 0.1 miles

Trolley to Terminal Shuttle - 0.3 miles

11 SDSU - Downtown San Diego - 0.5 miles



No Pets Allowed



