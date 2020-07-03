All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:07 PM

2953 Kalmia Steet

2953 Kalmia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2953 Kalmia Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Spanish Architecture bungalow community in the heart of North Park. Close proximity to neighborhood shopping and restaurants. One parking space off street plus ample street parking. New carpet and paint throughout. In unit laundry hook ups.

Amenities: Laundry hook ups in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 Kalmia Steet have any available units?
2953 Kalmia Steet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 Kalmia Steet have?
Some of 2953 Kalmia Steet's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 Kalmia Steet currently offering any rent specials?
2953 Kalmia Steet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 Kalmia Steet pet-friendly?
Yes, 2953 Kalmia Steet is pet friendly.
Does 2953 Kalmia Steet offer parking?
Yes, 2953 Kalmia Steet offers parking.
Does 2953 Kalmia Steet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 Kalmia Steet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 Kalmia Steet have a pool?
No, 2953 Kalmia Steet does not have a pool.
Does 2953 Kalmia Steet have accessible units?
No, 2953 Kalmia Steet does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 Kalmia Steet have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953 Kalmia Steet does not have units with dishwashers.

