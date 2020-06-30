All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:58 AM

2951 L Street

2951 L Street · No Longer Available
Location

2951 L Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2951 L St. - $500 OFF!! STUNNING RENOVATED 2bed 1bath HOME! Fully gated w/ private yard & parking space in Grant Hill - MOVE-IN SPECIAL $500 OFF 1st MONTHs RENT!

** STUNNING UPGRADED 1 STORY HOME!
* READY FOR MOVE-IN! MAKE THIS YOUR NEW HOME FOR THE NEW YEAR!

2951 L St San Diego, CA 92102
2 Bed, 1 Bath
$2195 per Month, $2195 Deposit
**** $500 Off on first months rent ****

Beautiful, newly renovated home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a fully-gated, private yard. Your new home features brand new vinyl plank flooring, a completely remodeled kitchen, all new finishes and fixtures, designer paint and much more.The kitchen has many special touches and custom features including a subway tile backsplash, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops. Washer/Dryer hookups. The yard is fully fenced in, great for entertaining.

Enjoy a quiet, yet central location with easy freeway and trolley access. Ideally located in Grant Hill, just 3 miles from downtown, with easy access to Golden Hill, Barrio Logan, North/South Park, the Gaslamp, East Village and Balboa Park.

1 off street parking space
Pets allowed with approval. $500 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent.

Lease: 1 YER LEASE
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 1 OFF STREET
Available: Available Now
Contact Information: Text/Call Chris at 619-368-5146

ONLINE APPS ACCEPTED NOW! DO NOT WAIT WILL NOT LAST!!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE5221299)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2951 L Street have any available units?
2951 L Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2951 L Street currently offering any rent specials?
2951 L Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2951 L Street pet-friendly?
No, 2951 L Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2951 L Street offer parking?
Yes, 2951 L Street offers parking.
Does 2951 L Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2951 L Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2951 L Street have a pool?
No, 2951 L Street does not have a pool.
Does 2951 L Street have accessible units?
No, 2951 L Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2951 L Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2951 L Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2951 L Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2951 L Street does not have units with air conditioning.

