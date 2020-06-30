2951 L Street

Amenities

2951 L St. - STUNNING RENOVATED 2bed 1bath HOME! Fully gated w/ private yard & parking space in Grant Hill - MOVE-IN SPECIAL $500 OFF 1st MONTHs RENT!



2951 L St San Diego, CA 92102

2 Bed, 1 Bath

$2195 per Month, $2195 Deposit

Beautiful, newly renovated home features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a fully-gated, private yard. Your new home features brand new vinyl plank flooring, a completely remodeled kitchen, all new finishes and fixtures, designer paint and much more.The kitchen has many special touches and custom features including a subway tile backsplash, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops. Washer/Dryer hookups. The yard is fully fenced in, great for entertaining.



Enjoy a quiet, yet central location with easy freeway and trolley access. Ideally located in Grant Hill, just 3 miles from downtown, with easy access to Golden Hill, Barrio Logan, North/South Park, the Gaslamp, East Village and Balboa Park.



1 off street parking space

Pets allowed with approval. $500 pet deposit and $25 monthly pet rent.



Lease: 1 YER LEASE

Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed

Parking: 1 OFF STREET

Available: Available Now

Contact Information: Text/Call Chris at 619-368-5146



WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



Cal BRE#01317589

(RLNE5221299)