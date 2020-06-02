Rent Calculator
2946 W W Canyon Ave
Last updated March 20 2019 at 6:05 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2946 W W Canyon Ave
2946 W Canyon Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
2946 W Canyon Ave, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2946 W W Canyon Ave have any available units?
2946 W W Canyon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2946 W W Canyon Ave have?
Some of 2946 W W Canyon Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2946 W W Canyon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2946 W W Canyon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2946 W W Canyon Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2946 W W Canyon Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2946 W W Canyon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2946 W W Canyon Ave offers parking.
Does 2946 W W Canyon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2946 W W Canyon Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2946 W W Canyon Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2946 W W Canyon Ave has a pool.
Does 2946 W W Canyon Ave have accessible units?
No, 2946 W W Canyon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2946 W W Canyon Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2946 W W Canyon Ave has units with dishwashers.
