Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2941 Boundary St
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

2941 Boundary St

2941 Boundary Street · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Boundary Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2941 Boundary St Available 06/10/19 SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE FRONT YARD AND UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! ACT NOW! - This large and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been nicely remodeled and has a great, open living/entertainment area with the restored, original hardwood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances.

Property Amenities:
Washer
Dryer -Gas
Laundry area-inside
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Hardwood floor
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Granite counter top
Living room
Stainless steel appliances
Fully gated front yard
Ceiling fans
One Assigned Parking Space (No Garage)
Ample Street Parking
Canyon and mountain views

Community Features:
McKinley Elementary
Roosevelt International
Hoover High school

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Driveway or street
HOA NAME: None
YEAR BUILT: (list year)
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE2322608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Boundary St have any available units?
2941 Boundary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Boundary St have?
Some of 2941 Boundary St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Boundary St currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Boundary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Boundary St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Boundary St is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Boundary St offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Boundary St offers parking.
Does 2941 Boundary St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 Boundary St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Boundary St have a pool?
No, 2941 Boundary St does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Boundary St have accessible units?
No, 2941 Boundary St does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Boundary St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 Boundary St has units with dishwashers.
