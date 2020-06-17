Amenities

2941 Boundary St Available 06/10/19 SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE FRONT YARD AND UPGRADES THROUGHOUT! ACT NOW! - This large and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been nicely remodeled and has a great, open living/entertainment area with the restored, original hardwood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances.



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Driveway or street

HOA NAME: None

YEAR BUILT: (list year)

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.



