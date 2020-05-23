All apartments in San Diego
2932 Madison Ave

2932 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Madison Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, quaint, tiny and tranquil 2BD/1BA cottage in the heart of North Park.

-**Looking for quiet, financially responsible tenant for a tiny house property where the retired owner lives next door.**

-Private patio entrance secluded from the street.
-Spacious open floor plan.
-Gorgeous bamboo wood flooring installed in the living room and kitchen areas.
-Ceiling fan in the living room.
-Heating: Electric wall heater.
-Kitchen appliances included: Electric stove/oven.
-**Tenant must supply their own refrigerator.**
-Stunning original wood flooring in the bedrooms.
-Window treatments in bedrooms.
-Cable ready.
-Hall closet provides additional storage space.
-Easy access to Hwys 805, 8, & 15.
-Walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shopping, etc.
-One off street uncovered reserved parking space.
-NO Laundry on-site.

Lease Terms:
-Available now for 6 month lease.
-Rent: $1600
-Deposit: $1600 (o.a.c.)
-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash.
-NO PETS, NO SMOKING & NO SECTION 8.
-RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.

Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 for more information or to schedule a viewing of this property.

Thank you.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4750443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Madison Ave have any available units?
2932 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Madison Ave have?
Some of 2932 Madison Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Madison Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2932 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 2932 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Madison Ave have a pool?
No, 2932 Madison Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 2932 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Madison Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
