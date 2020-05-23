2932 Madison Ave

Amenities
Beautiful, quaint, tiny and tranquil 2BD/1BA cottage in the heart of North Park.
-**Looking for quiet, financially responsible tenant for a tiny house property where the retired owner lives next door.**
-Private patio entrance secluded from the street.
-Spacious open floor plan.
-Gorgeous bamboo wood flooring installed in the living room and kitchen areas.
-Ceiling fan in the living room.
-Heating: Electric wall heater.
-Kitchen appliances included: Electric stove/oven.
-**Tenant must supply their own refrigerator.**
-Stunning original wood flooring in the bedrooms.
-Window treatments in bedrooms.
-Cable ready.
-Hall closet provides additional storage space.
-Easy access to Hwys 805, 8, & 15.
-Walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shopping, etc.
-One off street uncovered reserved parking space.
-NO Laundry on-site.
Lease Terms:
-Available now for 6 month lease.
-Rent: $1600
-Deposit: $1600 (o.a.c.)
-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash.
-NO PETS, NO SMOKING & NO SECTION 8.
-RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.
Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 for more information or to schedule a viewing of this property.
Thank you.
