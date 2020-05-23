2932 Madison Ave

Amenities

Beautiful, quaint, tiny and tranquil 2BD/1BA cottage in the heart of North Park.



-**Looking for quiet, financially responsible tenant for a tiny house property where the retired owner lives next door.**



-Private patio entrance secluded from the street.

-Spacious open floor plan.

-Gorgeous bamboo wood flooring installed in the living room and kitchen areas.

-Ceiling fan in the living room.

-Heating: Electric wall heater.

-Kitchen appliances included: Electric stove/oven.

-**Tenant must supply their own refrigerator.**

-Stunning original wood flooring in the bedrooms.

-Window treatments in bedrooms.

-Cable ready.

-Hall closet provides additional storage space.

-Easy access to Hwys 805, 8, & 15.

-Walking distance to restaurants, breweries, shopping, etc.

-One off street uncovered reserved parking space.

-NO Laundry on-site.



Lease Terms:

-Available now for 6 month lease.

-Rent: $1600

-Deposit: $1600 (o.a.c.)

-Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash.

-NO PETS, NO SMOKING & NO SECTION 8.

-RENTERS INSURANCE IS REQUIRED.



Please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040 for more information or to schedule a viewing of this property.



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



