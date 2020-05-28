All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2930 1st AV

2930 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2930 1st Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2930 1st AV have any available units?
2930 1st AV doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2930 1st AV currently offering any rent specials?
2930 1st AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2930 1st AV pet-friendly?
No, 2930 1st AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2930 1st AV offer parking?
No, 2930 1st AV does not offer parking.
Does 2930 1st AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2930 1st AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2930 1st AV have a pool?
No, 2930 1st AV does not have a pool.
Does 2930 1st AV have accessible units?
No, 2930 1st AV does not have accessible units.
Does 2930 1st AV have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2930 1st AV has units with dishwashers.
Does 2930 1st AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 2930 1st AV does not have units with air conditioning.
