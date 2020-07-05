All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

2929 K Street

2929 K Street · No Longer Available
Location

2929 K Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated Grant Hill upstairs unit in a triplex. Sorry strict no pets policy.
Residential

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 K Street have any available units?
2929 K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 K Street have?
Some of 2929 K Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 K Street currently offering any rent specials?
2929 K Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 K Street pet-friendly?
No, 2929 K Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2929 K Street offer parking?
No, 2929 K Street does not offer parking.
Does 2929 K Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 K Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 K Street have a pool?
No, 2929 K Street does not have a pool.
Does 2929 K Street have accessible units?
No, 2929 K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 K Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 K Street has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
