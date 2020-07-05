Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2929 K Street
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2929 K Street
2929 K Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2929 K Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Grant Hill
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautifully renovated Grant Hill upstairs unit in a triplex. Sorry strict no pets policy.
Residential
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2929 K Street have any available units?
2929 K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2929 K Street have?
Some of 2929 K Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2929 K Street currently offering any rent specials?
2929 K Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 K Street pet-friendly?
No, 2929 K Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2929 K Street offer parking?
No, 2929 K Street does not offer parking.
Does 2929 K Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 K Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 K Street have a pool?
No, 2929 K Street does not have a pool.
Does 2929 K Street have accessible units?
No, 2929 K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 K Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2929 K Street has units with dishwashers.
