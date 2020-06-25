All apartments in San Diego
2928 Monroe
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

2928 Monroe

2928 Monroe Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Monroe Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Monroe have any available units?
2928 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Monroe have?
Some of 2928 Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 2928 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2928 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Monroe offers parking.
Does 2928 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Monroe have a pool?
No, 2928 Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 2928 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Monroe has units with dishwashers.
