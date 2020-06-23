Rent Calculator
Last updated October 27 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 14
2926 Upshur
2926 Upshur Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2926 Upshur Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2926 Upshur have any available units?
2926 Upshur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2926 Upshur currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Upshur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Upshur pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Upshur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2926 Upshur offer parking?
No, 2926 Upshur does not offer parking.
Does 2926 Upshur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Upshur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Upshur have a pool?
No, 2926 Upshur does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Upshur have accessible units?
No, 2926 Upshur does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Upshur have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Upshur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2926 Upshur have units with air conditioning?
No, 2926 Upshur does not have units with air conditioning.
