Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
2920 Upshur
2920 Upshur Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2920 Upshur Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville - Fleet Ridge
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2920 Upshur have any available units?
2920 Upshur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
Is 2920 Upshur currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Upshur is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Upshur pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Upshur is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 2920 Upshur offer parking?
No, 2920 Upshur does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Upshur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2920 Upshur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Upshur have a pool?
No, 2920 Upshur does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Upshur have accessible units?
No, 2920 Upshur does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Upshur have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Upshur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Upshur have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Upshur does not have units with air conditioning.
