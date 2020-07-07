All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2911 Adams Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2911 Adams Ave
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:34 PM

2911 Adams Ave

2911 Adams Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2911 Adams Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
lobby
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
lobby
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7434d9404f ---- Private OFFICE SPACE available in a great location. OFFICE SPACE is approximately 11\' x 8\' with a set of built-in cabinets. The building has a welcoming mid-century modern lobby, 2 shared restrooms and kitchen area and a lovely outdoor space. The location offers street parking, some first come first serve spots in the parking lot available to building tenants only and the building is located close to restaurants and freeway access. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $100 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2911 Adams Ave have any available units?
2911 Adams Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 2911 Adams Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2911 Adams Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2911 Adams Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2911 Adams Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2911 Adams Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2911 Adams Ave offers parking.
Does 2911 Adams Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2911 Adams Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2911 Adams Ave have a pool?
No, 2911 Adams Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2911 Adams Ave have accessible units?
No, 2911 Adams Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2911 Adams Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2911 Adams Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2911 Adams Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2911 Adams Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University