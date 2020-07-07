2911 Adams Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7434d9404f ---- Private OFFICE SPACE available in a great location. OFFICE SPACE is approximately 11\' x 8\' with a set of built-in cabinets. The building has a welcoming mid-century modern lobby, 2 shared restrooms and kitchen area and a lovely outdoor space. The location offers street parking, some first come first serve spots in the parking lot available to building tenants only and the building is located close to restaurants and freeway access. AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify employment history. $40 application fee. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $100 non-refundable tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. $40 application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first month?s rent. Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com. AMG Props has been authorized by the owner of this property to pursue legal action against any person providing falsified documentation proving service animal status. If applicable **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant\'s total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Give us a call or send us an email today to discuss this home & set up a showing! *****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY***** AMG Props www.amgprops.com AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com 619-304-9503