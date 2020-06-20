Amenities

2902 Vancouver Ave Available 07/01/19 LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED GARAGE! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS & BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! -

PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Full size washer

- Full size dryer

- Air Conditioning (adding)

- Central Heat

- Fireplace

- Hardwood Floor (Vinyl)

- Living Room (Open Concept)

- Office/Den in Corner Space

- Dining Room

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Fully Gated Backyard

- Ceiling Fans

- Built-in Gas Grill & Fire Pit

- Laundry Area- Garage

- Deck

- Patio

- Yard

- Alarm System

- Custom Closets

- Roller Shades

- Auto Sprinkler

- Attached Garage

- Driveway



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Attached Garage, Driveway

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1990

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: N/A

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets allowed with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



