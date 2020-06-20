All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
2902 Vancouver Ave
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:24 AM

2902 Vancouver Ave

2902 Vancouver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Vancouver Avenue, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2902 Vancouver Ave Available 07/01/19 LIGHT & BRIGHT 3 BEDROOM W/ ATTACHED GARAGE! GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS & BACKYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! -
PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full size washer
- Full size dryer
- Air Conditioning (adding)
- Central Heat
- Fireplace
- Hardwood Floor (Vinyl)
- Living Room (Open Concept)
- Office/Den in Corner Space
- Dining Room
- Granite Countertops
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Fully Gated Backyard
- Ceiling Fans
- Built-in Gas Grill & Fire Pit
- Laundry Area- Garage
- Deck
- Patio
- Yard
- Alarm System
- Custom Closets
- Roller Shades
- Auto Sprinkler
- Attached Garage
- Driveway

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Attached Garage, Driveway
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1990
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: N/A
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets allowed with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for water, trash, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4912982)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

