Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:15 PM

2892 C Street

2892 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2892 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME TO SL20 ROW HOMES! JUST LISTED AND AVAILABLE 7/10/2019!!! Check out the photos (photos of actual home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view! NOTE: This home is still occupied, however, we have another rowhome (same layout but different finishes) available to VIEW NOW so you can PRE-LEASE This rowhome today for July Move In!

*Please do not disturb the current tenant
____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions & to schedule a viewinig (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
____________________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
2892 C. Street
San Diego, CA 92102

AVAILABLE: 7/10/2019
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

OPTION 1) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-7:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! NOTE: This home is still occupied, however, we have another rowhome (same layout but different finishes....2894 C. Street next door which is rented)) available to VIEW NOW so you can PRE-LEASE This rowhome today for July Move In!

Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:
***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/914172

*Please do not disturb the current tenant

OPTION 2) AGENT OPEN HOUSES this week (By appt only)

TUE June 4th 5:30PM-7:00PM
SUN June 9th 12:00PM-1:00PM

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING OPEN HOUSE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/914172
____________________________
This is the ONLY 3-BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE so contact me right away! This is a very unique opportunity to live in a newer construction (built late 2015) w/ 3 Bedroom /3.5 Bath Detached home located just blocks from South Park and Downtown. Enjoy this homes' contemporary interiors and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this eclectic, funky, and vibrant neighborhood! Very walkable community with: Starbucks, shops, farmers market & restaurants all within a couple of blocks. This is a split level home (3 stories) so plenty of privacy between the bedrooms- perfect for sharing! Brand new construction and this is the ONLY home available!
____________________________
HOME DETAILS:
*Three-Story | 3 bedrooms | 3.5 bathrooms
*1,801 Sq. Ft.
*Bedroom Downstairs | Dual Master Bedrooms | Great Room | Kitchen w/Center Island | 2-Car Garage
*Rent: $3,995
*Deposit: $3,995 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)
*Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)
Flexible Lease Terms

ROW HOME CONTEMPORARY INTERIOR FEATURES:
Energy Efficiency:
* Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!
* Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors
* Tankless Water Heater
* Two Zone Air Conditioning
* Energy Saving Thermostats
* Insulated Garage Door
* Full Size W/D upstairs
* Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances

KITCHEN
* Quartz Counter Tops
* Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances including:
* Convection Oven | Electric so more energy efficient
* Gas Cooktop High BTU burner→powerful & will boil much faster
* Dishwasher Hard water surface, energy savings functions
* Double Door Refrigerator w/Water filtration system
* Low Profile Hood Vent
* Oversized Kitchen Island
* Espresso Cabinets
* Cabinets are Soft closing

BATHROOMS
* Dual Sinks in Master Bath with ample counter space and storage
* Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls
* Tile Shower Surrounds
* Elanti and proflow sinks
* Wall Mounted Faucets
* Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms
* Glass Frameless shower enclosures
* Motion Sensors
* Moisture Sensors

THROUGHOUT HOME
* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring
* Tile Bathroom Floors
* Dimmers throughout
* Plumbed for Full Home Water Filtration System
* Cable Ready
* 8 Ft Reed Glass Entry Door
* Outdoor Patio Gas Fireplace
* Weather resistant covered outdoor electrical outlets
* Exterior GFI Outlets
* High ceilings
* Attached 2 Car Garage
* Ceiling fan pre-wired in living room
* Multiple closets throughout (i.e. walk in closet, storage, etc. . .)

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!
* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc. .
* Walking distance to Starbucks
* Steps away from the weekly Farmer's Market (Saturdays)
* Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)
* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!
* Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways

south park, fireplace, patio, balcony, two car garage, farmers market, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, condo, townhome, town home, row home, house, brand new, downtown, golden hill, hillcrest, north park, mission hills, new homes, detached, attached garage, modern, contemporary, urban, downtown, balboa park, den, loft, open layout, walkable, starbucks, university heights, park, kensington, south park, fireplace, patio, balcony, farmers market, pershing, golf, unversity, broadway, condo, townhome, town home, row home, house, brand new, walk, trails, old town, 92101, 92102, 92103, 92104, 92106, 92107, 92108, 92109, 92110, 92115, 92116, 92117, 92118

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,895, Available 7/10/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2892 C Street have any available units?
2892 C Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2892 C Street have?
Some of 2892 C Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2892 C Street currently offering any rent specials?
2892 C Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2892 C Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2892 C Street is pet friendly.
Does 2892 C Street offer parking?
Yes, 2892 C Street offers parking.
Does 2892 C Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2892 C Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2892 C Street have a pool?
No, 2892 C Street does not have a pool.
Does 2892 C Street have accessible units?
No, 2892 C Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2892 C Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2892 C Street has units with dishwashers.
