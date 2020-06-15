2877 B Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

JUST BUILT, RELEASED and Available for Move Ins! It’s the ultimate opportunity to take advantage of an urban location with a residential home-style feeling. This townhome is Unfurnished BUT because they were previously set up to be short term/vacation rentals, as a BONUS, you have the option to keep all furniture, some, or none of it. Think of it as an added Move in Bonus and choose from designer furnishings, linens, housewares, dishes, decor, and more :) - Contact us today for additional details and exclusive information and to Reserve YOUR New home!



WELCOME HOME TO GOLDEN HILL TOWNHOMES- A Fresh new concept in a highly desirable historic location of San Diego. Located in the established residential neighborhood of Golden Hill and just minutes from Downtown San Diego. This community consists of 11 Detached and Attached Urban town homes ranging in size from 1328-1800 square feet. These 3 story homes features 2-3 bedrooms, 2-car attached garages and much more! Nestled between Balboa Park, South Park and Downtown, Golden Hill Town Homes is the perfect addition to a location that draws the unique, urban artistic culture within the rich history that is Golden Hill



***Check out the photos (photos of actual unit), additional features below and contact me today to view this home & review other layouts also available!

____________________________

CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)

____________________________

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

2877 C. Street #7

San Diego, CA 92102



AVAILABLE: Now!

____________________________

HOW TO VIEW:



Amid ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus, Elevate SD Properties is committed to maintaining a safe and healthy environment for our employees and prospective residents. We are closely monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in following with government recommendations, we want to limit the possible transfer of the coronavirus.



As a result, we've made various convenient options available for seeing this home:



OPTION 1) DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-6:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long!



******Request a showing by registering through the link below and a member of our team will contact you shortly. The registration is really user friendly and will prompt you through a few authentication steps (part of the security feature since accessing the property through the self-showing). If you have any questions, don't hesitate to call or TEXT (for quicker response) 619-535-8112



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1708883



OPTION 2) OPTION 2) 3D VIDEO WALK THROUGH Available @ https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ALfTYjD7Ws9&brand=0



OPTION 3) VIRTUAL AGENT OPEN HOUSES this week via FaceType or Skype (By appt only)



***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE AN APPT FOR OUR UPCOMING Virtual OPEN HOUSE: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1708883



*If you're not able to view the property through one of the options offered above, please still contact us and we will do our best to accommodate your schedule & preferences

_____________________________

This is a 3 Bedroom /3.5 Bath Town Home, is split level (3 stories), has 3 master bedrooms w/private balconies in each bedroom, and offers plenty of privacy between the bedrooms and levels- perfect for sharing, a guest room and/ or an in home office!



The town homes were thoughtfully designed with efficient features, contemporary interiors, high-end finishes, and unprecedented attention to detail. Each townhome is uniquely laid out for optimum privacy and neighborhood views. Built with sustainability in mind, each townhome has fully insulated interior walls, low E windows, an attached two car garage with insulated garage door, water filtration, dual zone air conditioning, Stainless appliances, and individually dedicated solar panels.



These efficient features are complemented by urban design including: high ceilings, woodstyle flooring, large windows and floor to ceiling sliding doors, high end finishes, patios, gardens, 2+ large decks/patios with view glass enclosures, large windows, master bedrooms, etc…

_______________________________

HOME DETAILS:

*Three-Story | 3 bedroom| 3 full bathrooms and 1 1/2 bathroom

*1,725 Sq. Ft.

*Rent: $4,250

*Deposit: $4,250 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

*Pets: CATS & DOGS are welcome! No Weight Limit; Monthly Pet Fee & $500 Pet Deposit (Breed Restrictions Apply)

*Flexible Lease Terms

*Parking: Attached 2 Car Garage

*Laundry: W/D Inside the home

*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)



HAND-CRAFTED INTERIOR FEATURES



SMART & EFFICIENT LIVING:

* 14-15 Solar Panels dedicated to each home | YOU CAN REACH A NET ZERO ENERGY LIFESTYLE!

* Low-E Dual Glazed Windows & Doors

* Two Zone Air Conditioning

* Insulated Garage Door

* Electrolux Steam Front Load Washer and Dryer

* Decorative and 4-inch & 6-inch LED Lighting

* LED lighting in Bedrooms, Kitchens, bathrooms, and hallways

* Noise Reducing and Energy Efficient Windows

* Solar Shades

* Reed Glass Front Doors with Nickel Hardware and Smart Locks

* Smart Home Automation including:

**Programmable Energy Saving Thermostats

**Programmable Entry Doors with Keypad, Key Card, and Standard Key Access



KITCHEN

*Ebony Wood Finished Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Blum Hardware

* Quartz Countertops and Islands with Dual WaterFall edges

* Designer Mosaic Backsplash

* Stainless Steel Appliance Package including: Kitchenaid 36” counter-depth double french door platinum interior refrigerator w/printshield finish, Sharp Stainless Steel Microwave drawer oven, Kitchenaid Low Noise Dishwasher, Induction Cooktops

* Low Profile Slide Out Vent Hood

* Under Cabinet LED lighting



BATHS

* Large Ceramic Euro Tile Custom Showers with Handheld, Top, Front, and Overhead Spray Nozzles

* Custom Made Glass Shower Enclosures with Soji Doors

* Dual Sinks in Master Baths with ample counter space and storage

* Bathroom humidity sensors and fan controls

* Brushed Stainless Steel Hardware

* Tile Shower Surrounds

* Elanti and proflow sinks

* Wall Mounted Faucets

* Ultra silent multi speed ventilation fans in the bathrooms

* Motion Sensors

* Moisture Sensors



DESIGNER FEATURES THROUGHOUT:

*Custom Layouts including: Two and Three Bedrooms

*Woodstyle flooring, Tile, and Carpet (bedrooms & stairs only)

*Attached 2 Car Garages with insulated doors

*Ceiling fan pre-wired in living room

*Multiple closets throughout including walk in closets, storage, etc…

*2+ large decks/patios with view glass enclosures

*Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

* Central! Uber Downtown in 5 minutes!

* Walkable neighborhood and located just blocks from Starbucks, shops, restaurants, local markets, schools and Balboa Park

* 5 minutes from Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Horton Plaza, SD Zoo, etc. . .

* Blocks from South Park (restaurants, bars, boutiques, cafes, etc. . .)

* Less than 10 minutes from the beaches!

* Central location that is close to 94, 5, 805, 15, 163 freeways



Rental Terms: Rent: $4,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $4,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.